Dear Luos, DP Ruto will tour Nyanza, mobilize hustlers just like Kikuyus do, he will pour millions

By Wahome Thuku via FB

WILLIAM Ruto is headed to Luo Nyanza. And one of the small thing I have heard is a debate for or against the visit.

Wajaluo, don’t be stupid.

Let me remind the Luos residing in Nyanza. A couple of months there was a by-election here in Kibra, predominantly occupied by your brothers.

The chief hustler camped there day and night showering the slum with looted money. He promised heaven. He pulled mighty crowds.

Your brothers ate and carried leftovers in baskets. On the voting day the chief hustler saw dust. His pet candidate has never been heard or seen again since.

I come from Central Kenya where the DP has visited literally every church denomination, sometime four in a day.

The harvest has been ten folds. My people have a saying that an elephant should never be buried with it’s tusks.

The money train is now coming your way and you dare have a different opinion?? Don’t be stupid.

A week ago, the chief hustler visited Kitengela is the disguise of a church service. Every bodaboda ride went home with something.

It’s for your to strategize. Here bodabodas were mobilized by Senator Mary Seneta. And they ate well.

If you have no one to mobilize you, please hire. Or do what you think best but please don’t be stupid. Ruto will pour money in Luo Nyanza just to prove the same point he tried in Kibra.

Money is coming guys. Iam sure you only see Karen and the Roto Tanks and singer machines on TV.

Money is now coming your way. If you are too short to see it climb a tree. It’s now or never.

Comments:

Positive Vibes: Well put…only fool cannot see the money train is headed for nyanza…watu waokote na beseni

Junior Wako: I wish I was a resident in Kisumu, We must find away of getting our money back.

J Maker Atem MadingdeBior: This is pure wisdom, so to speak! But surely, even when you hold a different opinion against a certain politician, who can deny his ‘political handouts’ in Kenya? It is upon the Kisumu residents to decide



Appetite Ya Mluya: Akuje but akitusi Raila Odinga mbele yetu!!!… Ni shauri yake,,sisi sio wale wakuogopa polisi ama risasi.

Esther Kennedy: We will attend and if he dishes out we will eat,asipoleta tutampigia kelele asirudi. He must give us those looted money too.

Asego Omune: Ruto has always visited Nyanza and received arousing welcome. He has been careful enough to weigh his words and nobody has had a problem with him. But come election he got nothing. But Luos dont pretend and if he goes insulting Raila in Nyanza there isnt a doubt he will be sorely embarrassed. Ni hayo tu.