Dear Kirinyaga voters, you voted for Waiguru to mock Raila, please complete the journey with her

Photo: Gatundu South MP Hon Moses Kuria, he says Jubilee party SG have been piling pressure on Majority Whip to constitute a friendly committee to save Governor Waiguru.

I hear Rayila Mak’Odinga held a night meeting with Waiguru, the kleptomania from Kirinyaga and grapevine has concluded that the later’s impeachment at the Senate was the theme of their discourse

A cat’s history with milk is well documented, regardless the age of the tom, and I cant understand why gossipers are ignoring this known path to venture into wild guesses that can be inaccurate

I initially thought there is only one type of rumour which should come out of a nocturnal meeting between a man and a woman

Seems tangatanga is rewriting the rules of rumour mongering

For now, let’s assume it is true and the lady visited Baba at midnight, to ask baba to unleash his magic wand and save her from her tormentors and possibly sanctify her in one “mwosho” as it is always alleged

When a couple exchanges marriage vows, the pledge is always “till death do us apart”. The separating factor has to be death and nothing else

This means if you are walking in the bushes maybe on a mission to drop a bomb and you suddenly bump into your neighbour’s wife donating the ATM to another neighbour’s snake, you aren’t supposed to reveal that to her husband because they vowed to be together until death did them apart

Are you death? Why separate them?

Why should the MCAs or the Senate, interfere with the wishes of the people of Kirinyaga. They elected her knowing too well the lady was a seasoned thief with record breaking heist at NYS as her experience

Why should anyone play death to separate Kirinyaga from her wishes

It is Baba who kicked Waiguru from the devolution ministry when a lid was lifted on the NYS scam. He was so insulted that the old man was harassing the young lady

After being kicked out, Kirinyaga reversed Rayila’s action by electing Waiguru governor. Now Rayila must cease harassing the young lady and find something to do with her, even if in darkness

Corruption is fought in the ballot. You don’t vote in a thief then expect soneome else to rescue you from your thief.Baba must now defend Waiguru. We are doing things in turn, remember and it is his turn to defend him

