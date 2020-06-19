Dear Kirinyaga voters, don’t compare Waiguru case to that of Waititu, kuleni ujeuri yenu

Photo: Senate Minority Leader Hon James Orengo led a spirited move to have Waiguru investigated by a special committee to allow intesinve interrogation of facts since no investigating agency had reviewed the allegations against her presented by Kirinyanga county assembly.

By Kiberenge Jnr

I have seen some people comparing the Waititu and Waiguru cases, arguing that Senators are applying double standards. Far from the truth and distortion of facts .The two matters are very different in nature and form. By the time Waititu was being impeached, he had already appeared in a court of law for corruption. EACC had already investigated and presented the evidence to DPP who verified and presented Waititu to court. Infact, the Kiambu county MCAs impeached him basing on the evidence by EACC. There was no need for the Senate to form a committee to investigate what EACC had already investigated. That is why his impeachment in the Senate was handled in the plenary.

In Waiguru’s case, there has been no investigation, only allegations by the MCAs. That is why there is need for further scrutiny of the allegations. And such scrutiny can only be done by a committee. How can you present allegations to the Senate planery to yell Ayes and Nay without any form of investigation over the same? Is the senate lynch mob? No

Meanwhile, good morning Kirinyaga people. It’s not like we don’t know that Waiguru is corrupt. We know her very well. Corruption is flowing in her blood. She did not start stealing in Kirinyaga. When she was stealing from neighobours and bringing home, you were celebrating her. Whenever neighbours complained, you would defend her as a very good child and dismiss them, as she continued terrorising neighbours. You would even organize rituals to curse any neighbor who accuses your child for stealing.

Now she stole in your house and you want neighbours to assist you to arrest her, – the same neighbours you cursed for crying aloud about her theft episodes. Neighbours will not assist you to arrest her. Neighbours have decided that you must feel the pinch. After that, you will have learned some vital lesson- that a thief is a thief and has no tribe. You will never ever again defend your child for stealing from neighobours.

Lazima mkule ujinga yenu.