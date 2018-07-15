Dear Kenyans, You Are Too Hard On Hustler, He Is Not Responsible For Massive Corruption

By Anwar Sadat

Are we being too hard on William Ruto or the man is irredeemable corrupt. Is William Ruto a man largely misunderstood or he is guilty as charged?

If we viewed Ruto from a neutral perspective devoid of our political biases, will we come to the same conclusion that his wealth is largely originated from the proceeds of corruption?

Or Is Ruto an astute businessman, propelled by his chicken to the apex of the monied Kenyan politicians?

Is Ruto giving us an opportunity to fairly interrogate him or he is stupidly arrogant that he believes Kenyan political music is played to his tunes?

Personally, I would not want to cheerlead an orchestra singing at the funeral of Ruto just because he may have taken part in the meetings that sanctioned the killing of our people in 2017, but I will joyfully sing in a choir at the funeral of a thief who has killed many by his stealing in NYS, Ministry of Health, Kenya Power, Kenya Pipeline, County Governments of Siaya, Homa Bay, Kilifi, Meru etc

Are we hard on Ruto?