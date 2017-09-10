Dear Kenyans, Reject The October 17th Presidential Election, It Will Bury Our Democracy for 20 Years. Resist, Reject!

REJECT THE OCTOBER 17 2017 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Kenyans should not be lured into participating in the tragic October 17 vote. If we do, our democracy will be buried for twenty years.

Elections are an avenue in a Democracy. We are not a democracy:

1. We are a Kleptocracy: “a government or state in which those in power exploit national resources and steal; rule by a thief or thieves”.

2. We are a Kakistocracy: “Government under the control of a nation’s worst or least-qualified citizens”.

3. Fascism: “a system of government characterized by rigid one-strong-party dictatorship, forcible suppression of opposition, private economic enterprise under centralized governmental control, belligerent nationalism, racism, and militarism, etc”.

I have seen the gathering of That Assembly of Kamba, Luyhia, Luo , Mijikenda , Maasai, Kisii, Kalenjin, Gema etc Tumbocrats to support fascism and this can only tell you one thing, that October 17 is to once and for all deflate and vanquish Kalonzo, Raila, Mudavadi and the CONSTITUTION OF KENYA 2010, and therefore leave Ruto without a competitor in 2022, leave parliament controlled, the judiciary exposed, the police and military in the hands of the minority elite.

First of all rescue Kenya from Kleptocracy and Kakistrocracy, we need the original FORD- Forum for the Restoration of Democracy- to restore democracy first before engaging in a fiasco called elections. Focusing on IEBC is missing the point.

Democracy has 12 features. Civic action and behavior not violence, clannism/tribalism or identity based exclusion (no violence and assassinations- deliberation and dialogue), civilian oversight and accountability of the security institutions; Media is vibrant and responsible, Civil society is vibrant and checks duty bearers while complimenting government , The rule of law and not impunity is the pillar of governance, Political parties have a level playing ground,

The economy is inclusive and most citizens have basic living services and goods; progressive Education and literacy; Elections are free and fair, credible and peaceful; Government is free from corruption and misuse of power; separation of powers between the three branches of government is practised and upheld; and gender equality is institutionalized and sexism is NOT tolerated;

YOU WILL THANK ME LATER KENYANS,

” Every citizen of the republic ought to consider him or herself an unofficial policeman, and keep unsalaried watch and ward over the (CONSTITUTION ) laws and their execution” MARK TWAIN.

Mtumishi Cyprian Orina-Nyamwamu

Chancellor- Future of Kenya Foundation