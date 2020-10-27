Dear Kenyans, Coronavirus is not a hoax nor a joke, people are dying and economy will get worse incase of lockdown

By Empraim Njega via FB

It is perplexing that many Kenyans still think coronavirus is a hoax and a joke. The childish obsession with Tanzania still goes on.

Many would rather risk infection than wear masks.

The current cavalier attitude towards the pandemic risks reinstatement of containment measures.

Fact is that the economy is too weak for new restrictions.

Yet with rising deaths and hospitalisations, the risk of reinstatement of the measures is rising every day.

The economic consequences of joking with this pandemic will be totally devastating.

If we can’t follow the simple containment measures like wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing, we will have to pay a much higher price.

The earlier measures only shutdown less than 10% of the economy yet the impact was extremely painful. I can’t understand why we are risking a return to those days.

It is unbelievable that in this information age people would rather wallow in the miasma of ignorance and hollow pride. We ought to learn from what is happening in other countries.

It is a shame the government has allowed all measures to be flouted with impunity. It is inconceivable that the data we are receiving daily is two or three weeks old due to delays in uploading it.

We therefore lack sufficient evidence to inform public policy and personal decisions. We are flying half blind. We are only getting the real picture of the situation from hospitalisation and deaths.

One persistent lesson from this virus is that 10 months later there’s still a lot we don’t know. This is one factor which ought to inform vigilance until a cure or vaccine is found.

Comments:

Joyce Irungu Thiong’o: Kenyans are relieved after realizing corona is like any other disease. We thought it existed everywhere and put people in mass graves. We washed even plot gates.

Raia would wear masks if so called leaders showed seriousness