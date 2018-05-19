Dear Kalenjins, What Is This Obsession With 2022? You Have Occupied All Big Positions In The Country, Nothing New Here, Right?

Steve arap Kewa writes:

THE NORTH AND 2022 OBSESSION.

Say or write anything and the first comment will read “Unataka kuharibu 2022”.

My Kalenjin people, what is important with 2022? To the best of my knowledge I know that we have occupied nearly all positions in the country, name them; President,Vice President ,Chief Of staff of the Armed forces,Police Commissioner/IG and we are even taking over as watchmen in Nairobi and other cities(guarding homes and properties of who you call hawkers and Indian businesses) ,which was a “reserve” for the western Kenya .

You want to be everything and anything?What will you gain? Look at Somalis,Kisii or even Arabs who have not occupied any position,they are doing well courtesy of hard work.Stop this obsession with 2022 and work hard for your own self and families.Our lives will NOT stop because of 2022, NEVER.

Move from being spectators and slaves of unknown tomorrow to productive leaders to their people.

It’s ONLY God who knows about 2022.