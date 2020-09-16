Dear Kalenjins, we cannot continue glorifying poverty, we have supported Ruto for the last 15 years only getting poverty in return

Fellow Kalenjins we need to reason.

We cannot continue glorifying poverty.We have supported Ruto for the last 15 years only getting poverty in return.

Since 2005, Kalenjins we have involved ourselves with shoddy and backward political activities because of Ruto.

Kalenjins killed Kikuyus in 2007 and Ruto wants Kalenjins to kill Kikuyus again in 2022 going by remarks by his allies Oscar Sudi, Johanna Ngeno and Aaron Cheruiyot.

We have been chased out of Mau when Ruto was the Deputy President and he said nothing..

Our Kalenjin farmers have suffered most when Ruto was the DP with Kalenjins Willy Bett and Felix Kosgey as Agriculture CS

Tutaendelea na hii upuzi hadi lini?