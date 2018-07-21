Dear Kalenjin Peasants In Mau Forest, This Is What You Must Know….

By S Bundotich

Iam aware the MAU issue is politically emotive to kalenjins but I think it is time my brothers and sisters sit together and do some soul searching; my people, our obsession for virgin land to grow maize, burn charcoal and keep two or so cattle for mursik is no longer tenable or viable .

The world is shifting to urbanization, industrialization, mechanised farming by feudal land owners while the rest of us engage in other factors of production. The other Kenyan communities are going north while we are left alone going south.

Your leaders don’t want to reveal to you this stark reality and you have been left behind stuck in government gazetted forests .

Your brothers in ” KAFAMENT” are protecting aberdares and mount Kenya forests with near zeal. Have you heard something called rhino charge which raises millions every year?

Your tribulations lies with poor leadership and the buck stops there