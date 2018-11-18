Dear Kalenjin Farmers,Spare DP Ruto and his Cartels, they are your tribesmen, that should be enough!

By Anwar Sadat

We are in a free world, if farming maize isn’t profitable anymore, try keeping chickens or farming cucumbers. Those who did so are now millionaires.

And if farming isn’t your thing, you can import metal containers from China and sell them to NYS. Uhuru’s sister did that and made billions one night.

If you cannot do any of those things above, surely, you can sell air to Jubilee. Kabura, Waiguru, and others made billions doing it.

And if you can’t find air to sell to Jubilee, try selling a wheelbarrow for Kshs 109,000. You may end up being speaker of the senate.

There are a million ways to make money under Jubilee and I don’t see why any Jubilee supporter should complain about their God anointed government.

The person we campaigned for is Building Infrastructure for Africa. The day I will come across a flooded airport in Africa, I will complain and ask him a question.

For now, we will let Jubilee enjoy the fruits of their vote and government.

Remember they told us that they will never allow Raila to destroy kenya!