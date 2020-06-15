Dear Itumbi, President Uhuru picked you from the streets but you urinated on him, joined tanga tanga

By Wahome Thuku via FB

YESTERDAY I came across a post by Dennis Itumbi castigating the appointment of Rosemary Odinga to a certain public position. He was attempting to show that the system was rewarding Raila and his followers could wait for their goodies on the roadside.

The post had close to 3k responses when I saw it. Notably, almost three quarters of the replies had a name June Ruto – a kind of justification that since June was appointed to some diplomatic position, Rosemary had all the right to be appointed as well.

That was the wrong response. The best example would have been Itumbi himself.

Let’s start where it starts. I can bet that in both the families of Jomo Kenyatta and Mama Ngina combined, there were enough young men and women whom Uhuru Kenyatta could have picked to appoint as Digital Director at State House.

Across the country, millions of youths were more qualified to take the position. But Uhuru went for Dennis from deep sea.

Denis has said it before he was picked from nowhere. Uhuru took him and treated him like a son. I remember my initial visits to State House under Jubilee were courtesy of Dennis.

Dennis was not taken to State House by William Ruto, no he was taken by Uhuru Kenyatta IN PERSON.

What did Denis do in return? He literally kojoad on the shoes of the shoes of the President. That’s history.

Surely, even if Uhuru was not President, Dennis should have showed some little respect to him. He did the unthinkable.

MY point is this, it’s not about who is appointed to which position. It’s what you do with it.

Rosemary Odinga might be more respectful to DP Ruto while June Ruto might be more respectful to Uhuru and Raila. Denis chose the road between. He has no mandate to talk about appointments.