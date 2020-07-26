Dear Irungu Kangata, you can’t scare ODM with a dead snake, you can’t use cooked census numbers to share revenue

IRUNGU KANG’ATA is now scaring ODM with a dead snake
This has provided an abundance of orgasm to MK and other tangatanga mujahideens
As I have said before, Uhuru cannot afford to fight Ruto and Raila at the same time. It is a very risky venture as the duo can gang up to slaughter him
He knows this too well, and those celebrating know the horse of Ruto’s betrayal bolted long ago and like an arrow that has left the bow, there cannot be any reverse
Still on the same issue, many ODM followers are a cut from the leftist cloth. Such people don’t know how to be in the government and support the government if the day, with it’s flaws
They’ve been wishing for a return to mainstream opposition and the Kang’atta verbose could be the much needed relief. Defending the nakedness of a king who is always unclothed is a task very herculean
On the stalemate, the one man one shilling one vote preferred by Central Kenya senators is bound to be very unpopular, in other regions
Over to different matters, someone has vandalized Khalwale’s sanitization booth in Kakamega
He is accusing Oparanya. However, I guess the vandal could be none but Khalwale himself. He is a close friend and political associate of Washiali, a man who has previously abducted himself, taken himself hostage and hidden himself inside a sugar cane plantation in Shibale, before finally demanding ransom, negotiating ransom and paying himself the ransom, before finally setting himself free
Khalwale may’ve learnt this self service habit from Washiali
Adapted from Jerome Ogola FB
