Dear Hon WARUGURU, Give Us A Break, We Are Tired..Please!

Dear CATHERINE WARUGURU, Give Us A Break, We Are Tired..Please!

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka Banana Peddler

Madam, kindly spare us your gobbledygook of being denied an opportunity to sleep in Sunshine Hotel with your husband. Sincerely, I want to officially inform you that are just nauseating. Kenyans have taken enough of your nonsense from this Hotel and marriage certificate snafu. Your limits of ignorance are now discombobulating. Stop it, please! Otherwise, shame on you.

If you browse your memory keenly, Raila Odinga was once denied admission into a Nyeri Hotel and chased away by the owner of the hotel Mrs. Weru because he is Luo but he never made the kind of childish noise you are making all over the media. Raila Odinga kept mum because of one reason; “MANAGEMENT RESERVES THE RIGHT OF ADMISION”

He did not gallivant around looking for journalists, telling them how he is going to sue the Hotel. He knew well that there were other hotels. That was not the only one. He did not cry that Kikuyus have chased him away because he is Luo and most interestingly, a key presidential challenger who would later win but have his victory taken away.

You see madam, “Wisdom is knowing the right path to take. Integrity is taking it.” – M.H. McKee. Prostitution our collective intelligence because of an inconsequential bed issue is not only uncalled for, but equally preposterous. I have gathered that after you paid for the hotel, you were asked to ensure you bring along your marriage certificate as requires by hotel management but being a Mheshimiwa, you declined. What did you expect them to do? Break the rules to favour you?

You are now shouting peradventure, because you were accompanied by your “husband.”

Closer home, suppose you went there with another “person” and the same how would you treat the forthcomingness of the same “mistreatment?” Now you are even saying that the piece of land where the hotel sits is public land that was grabbed? Comeon madam, take your drama to Hollywood or Kilimani mums where people are super idle to discuss such.

One thing I assure you, even if you sue the hotel, you’ll lose terribly. Find a sincere lawyer and he’ll tell you I am right. The new industrious and no nonsense DPP Nurdin Hadji can as well advise you not to waste your time. Nurdin Hadji is a sincere man. Seek guidance from him. Else, those advising you to sue are bedbug-lawyers hell-bent on squeezing you red.

Now my question is this, how many hotels are there in Kericho? What would it cost you to move to another hotel with your “Husband” and play your slumber games till morning?

Boss, do you know how bachelors and damsels suffer in the hands of landlords who ask them if they are married before renting a house to them? Imagine you are a struggling bachelor or spinster in this trying time, looking for a house then the landlord asks you “UMEOA? Or UMEOLEWA?” We just walk away and go look for another house where landlords are accommodative to Ninjas like us.

Madam, your insistence over this petty issue brings out two things;

1.Either the man you are repeatedly glorifying through your lamentations is not your real husband, may be somebody else’s but you want to convince the whole world that you are the one rightfully and legally sentenced to his life. Or, 2. You are just behaving like a small girl who just got married and is, due to excitement, going around mentioning “My husband,” in every conversation she has with her friends so that she can remind them she is her man’s wife. Regrettably, this is the sad truth.

Madam, we have other important things to do rather than listening to your hotel room dramedy. We have bigger problems than that of yours. The people who sent you to parliament lack a place to sleep unlike you who lack a good place to sleep. Otherwise why wanton in grotesque of attention-seeking while the great women of Laikipia are waiting for your services? Is this what they elected you to do? Have you ever shouted just like you are doing on the media, while defending the children and women of Laikipia? Why do you want them to start making responses marked by regret over the election of your person?

Madam, outside there, there are respectable women of passionate convictions. They have integrity and unpretentiously stand by it. It’d be better if you borrowed some manners from them. Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba is also another victim of attention seeking. Seeking her guidance does you more harm than good. Look for honourable women like speaker Beatrice Elachi, they’ll edify you. Or at best, borrow traits from our first lady Mama Margaret Kenyatta. It shall be well with you.

[email protected]

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii town)