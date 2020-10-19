Dear Dr Ndii, your obsession with Raila name is sickening, join DP Ruto and spare us crap lectures on twitter

By Phil Wesonga via FB

Dr David Ndii might be a PhD holder and a globally acclaimed economist but going by the way he is prostituting himself to DP Ruto on Twitter makes one wonder if the man is running mad. Even call girls have some semblence of decorum. Jeez.

For starters, the elitist he is, Ndii has been struggling the entire month looking up definition of hustler; just to impress Ruto. How can a PhD holder, a drafter of the NASA manifesto no less, sink so low as to seek to push his personal agenda so cheaply?

As Ndii seeks out definitions of Hustler, perhaps we laymen should ask him if he knows the definition of ‘Obsession’. Its just crazy!

Since the handshake and subsequent collapse of the NASA resist campaigns, Dr Ndii has never recovered. The sick obsession he has developed for Raila-bashing is sickening. Worse is the scum of arguments he puts forward to defend his stand as a public intellectual, if he ever was one.

Si aende kwa Ruto basi! Ndii is all over with Raila Raila Raila Raila so much that any one can sense his frustration and anger towards, for nothing ease but for Raila for ignoring him. He need reawakening. he will never get a higher pedestal than what Raila gave him.

Listening to Ndii, Ruto is running alone and therefore he is fastest in this marathon race. What nonsense!

Having been ejected from mainstream government and mainstream. Jubilee Party, a panicky and impatient Ruto is currently playing the 2022 election field alone and he should be left alone. That election is 2 years away. The biggest tragedy, however, is people who postured at the NASA presidential secretariat as the best of brains are pushing this false narrative of impending elections as if their lives are hinged on it.

We are BBI and we shall drain the swamp at the opportune time. Someone tell Ndii, never again!

I served NASA pro bono. I also supported some of my fellow volunteer colleagues from my pocket on occasion during #resist when NASA failed to support them and were about to be thrown out of their houses. NASA/ODM is welcome to contradict. https://t.co/sJgTK2jRUC — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) October 19, 2020