Dear DP Ruto, you are NOT the first ‘hustler’ to contest presidency, check this list from 1997 race

By Soyinka Lempaa

The 1997 Presidential elections attracted the highest number of candidates in Kenyan Presidential history. The following fourteen 14 men and two women battled it out.

Then we had a president Moi, his former vice Mwai, several members of parliament. All of them were sons and daughters of peasants save for Raila and and Wamalwa

However, Moi was vying as a sitting president, Kibaki as his former vice president and Raila as a son of a former vice president.

1.Daniel arap Moi

2. Mwai Kibaki

3. Raila Odinga

4. Michael Wamalwa

5. Charity Ngilu

6. Martin Shikuku

7. Katama Mkangi

8. George Anyona

9. Kimani wa Nyoike

10. . Koigi wa Wamwere

11. Munyua Waiyaki

13. Godfrey M’ Mwereria

14. Wangari Maathai

15.Stephen Oludhe

16. David Waweru Ng’ethe

According to Tangatanga all these were dyansties. It is only in 2022 when a son of a peasant will present himself for the presidency .

Wamalwa, Wamwere, Ngilu, Wangari, Mwereria, Shikuku, Anyona, Mkangi, Wanyoike, Oludhe Waweru baba KJ were all dyansties who went to school in Mercedes Benzes