Dear DP Ruto, You helped THE SYSTEM to rig out Raila in 2013 and 2017, it is your turn to feel the pain

Photo: Interior PS Dr Karanja Kibicho (left), he is the alleged face of the SYSTEM while DP Ruto (right) is said to be the victim of THE SYSTEM’S machinations in the 2022 presidential race.

The deep state or the system wants to eat William Ruto

The question is, does the system exist? Itumbi of the “system ya facts” infamy, thinks otherwise. He opines that the system is a myth

Dr Ruto on his side alludes to the existence of this monster called the deep state, and in fact according to him, this monster is preparing to eat his ambitions to occupy the house on the hill

According to the hoof man, the system exists, but cunningly in a form that cannot be seen by a naked eye. This deep state is a mystery and just like the wind, you cannot see it, but for sure it exists, because the trees are trembling

Fighting an enemy you can’t see, is task very herculean to achieve. It is almost an impossibility, akin to what the Luo refer to “neno min Omollo Kanyunja”

Etymologists of the dialect will tell you why it isn’t possible to see that lady passing!

On if the deep state wants to eat Dr Ruto’s ambitions, it seems very imminent. If the system has been eating the son of Jaramogi’s ambitions in the last three elections there is absolutely no reason to believe that the ogre has given up it’s cannibalism tendencies

The question, here is that Dr Ruto helped nourish this vicious beast in the last two elections

When the entire village woke up to hunt down the animal, Dr Ruto, gave it refuge in his home. Everyone went back to sleep and now it is safe enough for the hyena to venture back into her home in the bushes, but wait

She is hungry and must eat the host! Onge ringo

Ruto vigorously defended the electoral fraud orchestrated by the deep state in the last two elections. He claimed the victim, a Rayila Mak’Odinga has an inborn propensity of crying foul over election results

Now, it is very apparent that the shoe is on the other foot! The hoi polloi would’ve really supported him and cheered him in his mission to annihilate this deep state monster, but sad enough it is his own creature

When your dog attacks you, do you tell your neighbours or even report to nyumba kumi?

By Jerome Ogola via Facebook