Dear DP Ruto, you are not empowering the youth via wheelbarrows but inciting them against Uhuru and Raila

Photo: Interior CS Fred Matiangi is against the radicalisation of the youth against the government, he has vowed to ensure law order prevails at all political gatherings.

By Phil Wesonga via FB

DP William Ruto was in Nyamira last week to raise money for Boda Boda riders.

In his usual impassioned bravado, the DP lashed out at perceived enemies led by Interior CS Fred Matiangi and blamed him for his woes.

Ruto also took the opportunity to condemn the yet to be released BBI report which he said was apportioning political seats for the elites and dynasty families at the expense of ordinary Boda Boda operators and Mama Mbogas.

Clearly, Ruto knows the contents of the BBI report will include shared prosperity and discard the notion of winner-take-all. The capitalist he is, Ruto makes no attempt to hide the fact he is galvanizing people to reject BBI.

But it is coming out more like an attempt at inciting the people against Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

The result of pushing both the BBI and Hustler narrative in one ‘sentence’ ends up in conflating his messaging and creating confusion. Ruto must decide on the following right now:

1. Continue to run with his hustler gimmick, or

2. Campaign against BBI

But he cannot do both at the same time and achieve much.

In as much as Ruto tried to build differentiation using his hustler narrative, there is absolutely no link between the office of the Prime Minister and a wheelbarrow. The Office of the Prime Minister does not hinder you from getting a wheelbarrow or running a small business. In fact you need the PM’s office for effective checks and balances in the separation of powers.

That hustler approach is unsustainable and won’t go far. It will start at Karen and end in Nyamira.

The masses know full well that Office of the Prime Minister office is not new in Kenya. We had it between 1963 and 1964 and again between 2007 to 2013. How did the economy perform during those periods? How were the livelihoods of people then compared to now (in which Ruto is the DP)? So, on what basis can one say anything negative towards reforming the architecture of the executive? Is the office of the PM one to hinder progress at a personal level?

The Hustler narrative is dead on arrival. Let Ruto seek redemption by utilizing the vast resources at his disposal as a person and in cabinet to influence fiscal and monetary policies to stabilize the economy, to create jobs and facilitate ease of doing business Anything else is hogwash.