”Dear DP Ruto, You are Wrong Again, Kenyans are Not Stupid”- Hon Muthoni WARNS

Dear Mr Deputy president,

Your exellency sir, Today you have promised Kenyans free secondary education by 2018.You cannot shift goal posts as though the entire game waits for you to set rules here.

Before you promise Kenyans free secondary education by 2018 when you are voted in again it would have been polite to tell Kenyans what happened to the promise you made to have the same free secondary education by 2017.What magic for instance do you plan that you have not discovered with the 5 years?

You have just not kept your promise.

In a civilised democracy you would bother to give an account excruciatingly explaining the integrity behind promising what you cannot deliver only to repeat the promise verbatim assuming all of us can be cheated all the time.Call it a culture of non accountability.

While you watched:

Primary school levies officially Crept back.You did nothing!

Secondary school fees hit an all time high.You did nothing!

Approximately 37050 children dropped out of secondary schools due to high fees.You did nothing! Can you now talk to these school drop outs, their families and Kenyans about your sense of responsibility as a deputy president?

Crusaders for affordable secondary education mobilized to have you give them an ear.This time,You did something.You Sent your officers with tear gas and even locked the campaigners in cells.

On this one you are wrong.I am ready to bring you the right information so that you don’t embarrass yourself because Kenyans know full well where we are and what you can and cannot do.We want to walk bullet by bullet on your EDUCATION manifesto that you promised Kenyans and the implementation status.That is if you have such time.

I support the work the Education CS has done but I have struggled to see the political will that would cause genuine and sustainable reforms that will make our education especially secondary affordable for all.For instance with a majority in parliament why haven’t the Matiang’i reforms been legislated on to avoid a Michuki rules scenario?This could have demonstrated the goodwill and even shown steps towards a stable sector .But maybe this was not as important.

I do this because there are those of us ready to loose everything if only to secure the opportunity of every hustler’s child an opportunity to get an education.That education that has made you who you are today.

We are no longer taking chances.You promised free secondary education by 2017 you just cannot push it without giving a proper account. It is free secondary education by 2017 or nothing.We reject the 2018 offer because it is just that,A CAMPAIGN lie.

Forgive me for addressing you via this fora,for lack of other where we can discuss this very critical matters.

Thank me later.

Muthoni Janet