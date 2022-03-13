Dear DP Ruto, please don’t kill innocent Luo people in Rift Valley when IEBC will declare you a LOSER in August Polls

By Gordn Opiyo

When I point out the mega hypocrisy in the Ruto camp ( he actively participated in the destruction of the economy, and only started crying after Uhuru bought the hungry ODM brigade to finish him)

I have no intention of of making anyone change his mind or change his or her voting decision…

All I intend to do is tell cold hard facts to the emotionally unstable Ruto followers that Uhuru has outwitted their man.

Using hard currency, Uhuru has bought off anyone who would have partnered with Ruto…

And based on that simple fact… The simple fact that we do not have leaders who stand on principle but only use their stomachs to think….. Ruto can’t beat the huge alliance formed against him.

I do this with one intention… To humbly request the Extremely emotional Ruto followers not to go berserk after election results are announced…

I humbly request the Extremely unreasonable Ruto people not to kill poor people from Nyanza who have no control over their greedy Raila decisions…

I humbly request the Extremely violent Ruto people not to burn houses and hit people with poisoned arrows at night after election results are announced…

Based based on scientific facts, and not emotions… William Ruto can’t beat the huge alliance formed against him.

Haiwezekani….

It doesn’t mean that I support the bunch of thieves being sponsored by Uhuru… But it is this simple… Ruto can’t beat the tribal alliance formed against him….