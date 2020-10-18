Dear DP Ruto, nobody is complaining that you are mobilising the hustlers, soon they will call you out !

By Wahome Thuku via FB

DP William Ruto says some people are COMPLAINING that he is WORKING with mama Mboga na watu wa wheelbarrows na mikokoteni.

1. I don’t think anyone is complaining.

2. Ruto is not WORKING with anyone. He is only throwing a wheelbarrow here and a mkokoteni there to trap poor Kikuyus youths for 2022 votes, like trapping birds with a handful of cereals. Simple.

3. Noone is disputing that Ruto was elected DP by watu wa Mama Mboga na mikokoteni. That’s true. The elected Uhuru President.

Infact I believe in 2017, even Muteshi the IDP voted for Uhuruto. Once Ruto had returned the land he had grabbed, there was nothing else that Muteshi would hold against him.

He was even elected DP overwhelmingly by those who hoped to benefit from Arror and Kimwarer dams.

When Ruto says “Iam working with Mama Mboga” he correctly makes it known that he is the only one. It’s personal thing. It’s his own. A leader would have said, “we are working wit”.

That’s is why I keep saying the Hustlers narrative is hogwash. It only exists in Ruto’s mind. If he goes to Zayuni today, the narrative is finished.

Infact, without Ruto’s presence Rigathi Gachagua, Nyoro and Alice Wahome can never use the word Hustler in a rally in MATHIRA. The name evokes negative connotation.

Now let Ruto cascade this “working” thing. We should by now be seeing MPs and MCAs driving to Karen and driving out with lorries of wheelbarrows and mikokoteni to distribute countrywide.

Today, a TangaTanga MCA here in Othaya should be calling hustlers at Othaya stadiums to collect their hair driers and singer machines brought from Karen.

Another MP should be doing the same in Siaya County and another one in Kakamega. Hustlers are not just those ferried to Karen by some woman rep.

As it is now, even those MPs and MCAs receive handouts to should about hustlernation. They are poorer at heart than the so called HUSTLERS.