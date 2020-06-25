Dear DP Ruto, be informed that Governor Waiguru will not be removed through village gossip and bar rumours

Photo: Jubilee Secretary General Raphel Tuju (CENTRE) warned Hon Moses Kuria (right) against dragging Statehouse and Capital Hill offices into the Waiguru impeachment hearing.

I WANT Anne Mumbi Waiguru to go. I have always wanted Anne Mumbi Waiguru out of Kirinyara County Govt. And I have never hidden that desire even when the entire Kirinyaga Bloggers Association wanted burning down this wall.

UNDER section 33(6) of the County Governments Act, Governor Waiguru has the right to appear before the committee. She may have decided not to, it would still be within her rights. Its not for her to prove her innocence, its for the County Assembly to prove their allegations.

Further, if this committee report that the allegations against Waiguru have been substantiated, the Senate should still accord her another chance to be heard, then vote on her impeachment.

That is the law. That is why it was good to start with the committee so that the entire process is exhausted. And yes, it should have happened even with former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu.

BUT Waiguru will not be removed through village gossip and bar rumours. Waiguru will not be removed for playing poker under the desk at the Senate. Waiguru will not be removed over her NYS scandal or any other imagined crimes.

Indeed many people tend to think she is being tried over the NYS issues. No. Get that out of your mind. Governor Waiguru is being investigated over allegations made by the MCAs in the impeachment motion.

When the people of Kirinyaga elected her, the NYS1 scandal was already two years old and Waiguru had looong resigned as CS.

If she had abused her office, it was not the CS office, it was the Governor’s office. If she abused that office before the impeachment motion, she should go.

If she had not abused her office then, she has not abused the office by playing with her phone under the table.

By Wahome Thuku via Facebook