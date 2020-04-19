Dear CS Matiangi, stop this nonsense or 10 Kisii grannys aged 70 will strip naked to curse your sorry ash***

By Kamanda Mucheke

The police have been beating taxi drivers and boda boda operators who have been taking people to hospital at night. So far at least five (5) women have died since the Corona curfew began. At least ten(10) women have lost their babies because they could not get to hospital in time after they developed labour pains for lack of transport. The case of Vidia Nduko is illustrative of the mess created by Police Brutality-:

“Vidia Nduku from Makueni County died on 31/3/2020 during childbirth after she was unable to quickly get to hospital after developing labour pains. At around 2300hrs they left home for the hospital with her husband but were unable to get transport. The boda boda riders declined to ferry them saying they feared reprisals from the police should they be found moving around at night. Without any other means to get to the hospital, the couple decided to seek the help of a midwife, who lives nearby. Unfortunately, the midwife said she was unwell and could not help Nduku. They decided to take her to another midwife. For hours, the midwife tried to deliver the baby and sent them away at 0200hrs when she realized she could not help them. Nduku started bleeding at 0300hrs but they had to wait until the end of the curfew hours at 0500hrs when the husband called two boda boda riders who took them to Kibwezi Sub-County Hospital. At the hospital, doctors said Nduko had lost a lot of blood and she needed a transfusion. The mother of six died on that day at 1400hrs while waiting for blood transfusion and she was quickly buried the following day in line with government regulations”.

The police are killing our mothers and our future. Say NO to Police Brutality #StopImpuity Viva✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿

By the way, since president Uhuru ordered for a curfew, the Kenya police have killed more people than Coronavirus !

#IfikieMatiangi