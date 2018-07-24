DEALING WITH THE CONFLICT OF INTEREST PROBLEM IN PUBLIC AFFAIRS

By C Nyamwamu

President Uhuru Should be the last billionaire to become President in Kenya. If you are a billionaire, please invest in industry and business and create jobs for our children. So that Presidential candidates are not those with money to give in Harambees to bribe Pastors, to buy dates for Muslims to chew during Iftar in Ramadhan.

People with money, big money should do business and invest, and influence government policy, they should invest abroad and live eminently like Manu Chandaria. We want learned, ethical and inspired men and women like Kivutha Kibwana who will look at you in the eye and tell you NO we are not going to do DEALS for the wealth of 70 people in Makueni to become millionaires, but we are going to LEAD for transformation of the lives of 700,000 of our Makueni people; Obama was not a billionaire but was funded by students and workers and he did a good job for the US.

You have seen those Putin-Trump revelations which basically show that Trump was Putin’s project from many years back. the CONFLICT of INTEREST is so huge it simply does not give a country a chance at all. The Presidency or public service become a platform for advancing personal and family interests and to protect/insulate oneself or family from accountability. Putin has simply refused to withdraw from running his private business while in the White House. Uhuru’s family businesses are directly benefiting from his Presidency. The conflict of interest is mind boggling. This is the civic education we need for all Kenyans.

When billionaires get to the Presidency, they spend all their time expanding family businesses, forcing primary school kids to consume their milk and that is not called Corruption. The depth of our sickness as a nation is so deep we can not recognize it any more;

This is civic education 101 because it is not Uhuru’s mistake that Conflict of interest is rife in his administration; No it is the stupidity of the voters that leads them to make this kind of self defeating choices with devastating consequences; and the voters need to be educated so that they think; most are currently not thinking at all. They think that there are ethnic policies for agriculture or health or devolution; there are none like that, all polices are Kenyan and if flawed they destroy the lives of all Kenyans.

