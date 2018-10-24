Rumours: The Kenyatta Family To Make Billions From Government Housing Project

By David N

Koto Housing Ltd’s Executive Chair is Uhuru’s sister – Anne Nyokabi Kenyatta, she of the Ministry of Health’s Sh5 billion scandal. Koto Housing is partnering with Commercial Bank of Africa (owned by the Kenyatta Family) to build ‘affordable housing’.

Yesterday the president signed the Supplementary Appropriation Bill no. 2 of 2018. The allocations were as follows:

PUBLIC WORKS 1.9 BILLION

JUDICIARY 1.5 BILLION

HOUSING 21 BILLION

The beneficiary is KOTO HOUSING.

Koto Housing, associated with Uhuru’s sister and specialising in expanded polysterene (EPS) modular construction technology was cashing in on police housing. No sleuthing is required to establish this— it’s on the company’s website. Since then, the family has established an even bigger EPS building company C-MAX, which also showcases police housing on its website. Instructively, the website also markets “affordable housing” as one of the product lines. Affordable housing is one of Kenyatta’s “big four” agenda.

That the Kenyatta family would set up businesses to trade with the government during his tenure, and have no qualms showcasing government business on their websites, is astounding.

Read more at the The Standard