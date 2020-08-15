David Murathe promised Uhuru will be a dictator post 2017, Sonko, Elachi latest victims

Sonko wasn’t cajoled but coerced to bury the hatchet

He had no such intentions. In fact it was/is, his wish, to further escalate hostilities with his nemesis, the NMS boss, and eventually grab the management of the county from his very firm grip

Elachi didn’t leap but was pushed, out of the Nairobi County Assembly leadership

As physicist Isaac Newton discovered, an object at rest stays so, until acted upon by an external force, then there must’ve been someone who pushed Elachi out

Is this the same man who is forcing Sonko to accept the reality that NMS and it’s Adolf Hitler faced director general, Maj Gen Mohammed Badi, is there to stay?

It could be. The deep state’s de facto spokesman, David Murathe promised us a benevolent dictator, in Uhuru in his second term

We are witnessing Uhuru, once a dedicated fence sitter, abandon the fence for the lizards, to wade straight into influencing the running of the country

Those who dared the son of Ichaweri to show his teeth if he had any are now running helter skelter, after Arap Kenyatta decided to showcase his venomous fangs by attacking their fleshy backsides

Yesterday, he dared his opponents “ukileta mambo ya siasa, tutapita juu yako” meaning we are yet to see his true colours

History doesn’t repeat itself as it is alleged, but historical factors are known to bear striking similarities. Can we use Murathe’s latest outbursts, to predict a future Uhuru, more so, in relation to his support for Rayila?

That’s a story for another day. As of now we only cling to hope that the “benevolent dictator” doesn’t mutate into a fully grown malevolent tyrant

We hope, he doesn’t become a Moi to influence everything, including who is elected chairman of Seregoit Cattle Dip, in Aligula village



By Jerome Ogola via Facebook