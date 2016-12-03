The CURSE of INSULTING Gov Joho and Prof Lonyangapuo CATCHES UP with DP Ruto, FAILS to pass his PhD studies





It now appears that the 2015 appointment of DP Ruto research supervisor Prof. Jenesio Ikindu Kinyamario as Chair of Moi University Council, an appointment which the DP himself lobbied, was to let the Professor do for him his research.

Prof. Kinyamario is a UoN Ecology lecturer and the PhD supervisor of Ruto.

His area of specialization is “Ecology of arid and semi arid zones with special interest on bioproductivity and human/livestock/wildlife interactions and pastoralism” as posted on UoN website.

The irony of it is that DP Ruto, who failed to convince his research Defence panel that the work he was presenting before then was his original work, has been everywhere insulting other leaders, particularly Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho as “academic dwarfs”.

The sad part is Prof. Kanyamairo lobbied tirelessly to have Ruto’s research accepted by UoN, despite the low quality and lack of originality.

EACC should move with speed and investigate both DP Ruto and Prof Kanyamairo…but Alai once said EACC boss Halakhe Waqo himself also has a fake degree.

Ni masaa ya kujipanga…