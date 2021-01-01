Criticizing Uhuru is not an insult, FACTS are stubborn

If you say that the Kenyatta’s have ruled Kenya for long….. Just like Senator Mwaura said today….. It is an insult….and some people are seething with rage asking “how can this ungrateful fellow insult the mighty annointed Muthamaki….?”

If you say that Uhuru is giving 75% positions to one ethnic group… Like in the past 20 critical State Appointments since 2018- 16 are from one community… And in the past 524 State Directorship appointments 314 are from one community……… You are branded a dangerous tribal bigot…

When say that Uhuru is taking all development projects to his backyard, and giving Handsek brothers totally nothing…. eg, the Kisumu Port is a big joke compared to the Naivasha Port, the Railway to Kisumu is just a big PR project with a few NYS guys forced to lazily slash grass around the rails… And bilions are being poured to the Central Kenya Railway (though they still use 40 year old locomotives)…. You are called a Ruto sycophant….

When you say that under Uhuru, small businesses have collapsed as he brought policies that only favored billionaires like him and Raila… You are called a bitter man…

No wonder the country is collapsing, yet a bunch of people around the king are telling him that all is well and all our problems will end if BBI passes… And the king nods in agreement..



By Gordon Opiyo via Facebook