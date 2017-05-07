CRITICAL ERRORS That Raila and NASA Brigade MUST AVOID In Order To Maintain the Lead and DEFEAT Uhuru In August POLLS



NASA and the need to avoid scoring own goals:::::::(Long post alert)

By H Omollo

That NASA has cornered Jubilee is obvious and unless something major happens between now and August ,jubilee will go home largely due to failed economic policies that have rendered the nation’s population struggling to stay alive.

Having said so it is possible that jubilee may gain ground and pose a huge challenge to NASA .

These are the pitfalls I feel NASA must avoid:-

1. How they manage their close associates and relatives with opportunities that are at their disposal matters . Case in point EALA looks like an own goal by both Jakom and Kalonzo. Already the gusto with which some of their close associates have been pushed to county positions smells of some fear of unknown outcome at national level and therefore caution. Let them not plant seeds of doubt in their legion of followers.

2. IEBC . Already KPMG headed by Mwaura is showing bad faith in its activities of auditing the voters register. Not only have they not confirmed if all primary data(Passport register,ID cards register,deaths and births register have been given to them as control documents),they too have not shared and briefed political parties of how far and open their exercise is for scrutiny.

Besides the action of Chebukati on results declaration being consistent with jubilee should be another cause of worry.

The CEO of IEBC was an influenced post by Jomo Gecagas.

The distribution of Returning Officers is already a clear sign of blatant attempts to force certain unpleasant things.

I feel adequate focus is not being put here. It’s high time they had someone on a full time duty of monitoring IEBC leadership and decisions to keep them in check.

3. Packaging the message:

The seven point agenda is great but focus must be primarily on COST of LIVING. The rest is secondary with national cohesion and unity being second.

4. PARTY AGENTS:

Your agents must love and believe in the NASA dream to an extent of being ready to work for free. Map the Country within the next few days and identify County,Constituency and ward agents early.. The idea of adopt a polling station is great but must have a manager whose duty is to coordinate and deliver this idea and fill spaces.

5. Reconcile bleeding strongholds

ODM’s nomination was the worst especially in Raila’s backyard . Matters have not been assuaged by the way the ‘losers’ have been handled. In most areas the nominations were deliberately messed by the party hierarchy to fit certain narratives.

People spend not only resources and time but also emotional investments. Jubilee nominations were much better organized than ODM. It hurts the lovers of the party. More needs to be done to pacify the disgruntled base.Your base must be excited about your ticket.

Either way Kenya needs a regime change ..

NASA is it.