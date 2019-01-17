Critical Changes Uhuru Raila Must Make to stop terrorists from acquiring guns

As I jog to BED.

Take a look at this picture of recovered arms cache from those hoodlums in Ruaka.



First 3 short guns are home made. A closer examination shows how sophisticated unscrupulous backstreet fabricators are getting in design, bullet capacity and range. Where do these people get the expertise?

I was talking to very senior friends today in the security sector both in Kenya and outside the country. They told me something… Kenyan govt hardly takes good care of its ex-servicemen. Most of them out of desperation turn their knowledge to these dastards. Same reason cattle rusting is evolving into a very complicated war involving very dangerous weapons. The part that shocked me is the gun at the extreme end; a powerful machine just arriving in the country from Israel and GoK is in the process of giving it to police. It’s Galil Ace 52L rifle. How did these crooks get it?

As a nation, we need to amend the laws to allow NIS arrest and detain suspects like it happens in Uganda with ISO, USA with CIA, Israel with Mossad, Russia with FSB among others. Just harvesting information and giving to police is not enough, they hardly take the information with seriousness it deserves.

We must critically examine the issue of ex-servicemen and inter agency relationship within the security sector. In roadblocks any cocky criminal can just pass with his weapons by saying he belongs to DCI. Ordinarily, the normal police feel inferior to these guys.

Importantly, it’s time we armed the watchmen and easen gun licensing policy to allow more civilians have guns.