Crazy Developments That Puts DP Ruto And Sonko In Political Shithole

By Kamasasa E

Crazy political developments:

1. The TNA clip of Jubilee elected MCAs in Nairobi County preparing a motion to impeach Governor Sonko. They are enticing NASA elected MCAs to support the Sonko ouster motion should it reach the floor of the county assembly.

2. Today, the building hosting Jubilee head quarters gets re-branded. All Jubilee colors and logos being pulled down. Jubilee party officials to vacate the building. The party documents headed to be stored in someone’s bedroom as from February 1st.

Kenyans remind me. Which sin did Sonko commit to Uthamaki? Remind me again, is Jubilee the party Ruto intends to use in capturing power 2022? DP and Sonko made blunders. They engaged high gear in making more enemies than friends. They would insult each and every Kenyan leader they come across as long as they don’t subscribe to their Jubilee school of thought. Let them swallow their sweet tomatoes with clean table manners!