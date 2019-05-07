Cowardly Miguna Miguna now claims Rtd PM Raila Odinga betrayed Kenyans for 30 pieces of silver

By Miguna Miguna

Mr. Raila Odinga betrayed Kenyans for 30 pieces of silver. Uhuru Kenyatta appointed 15 out of 18 ambassadors; 13 out of 34 Principal Secretaries; 90% CEOs of Parastatal & Treasury CEOs; and 99% senior staff at State House, NIS, Military Intelligence exclusively from his Mount Kenya elite only while Raila has announced public rallies to promote his HandChieth with Uhuru Kenyatta.

Raila received zero concessions from Uhuru Kenyatta. Zero apology for stealing the 2017 elections. Zero concessions for killing and maiming Raila Odinga supporters. Nothing. Zilch!

Kenya belongs to all 45 ethnic communities and 50 million of us; not just to the few Kikuyu elite looting our resources, grabbing public land and oppressing Kenyans!

Before accompanying Uhuru Kenyatta to China, Raila announced to Luos that he would return with Shs. 368 Billion loan to build the SGR from Naivasha to Kisumu. Instead, he returned empty handed. Uhuru Kenyatta brought back avocado deals for Murang’a and money to build Konza City for the elite from Mount Kenya.

Kenyans want jobs, food, healthcare, well-equipped schools, water and infrastructure; not HandChieth rallies!

Patriots, take out your revolutionary arms. We are at war with both the despots and the renegades.