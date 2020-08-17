COVID19Millionares: Kenyans, For anyone to ride your back, you must bend. When will you stop bending?

I wanted to say something about covidprenuership and then I remembered that leaders are chosen by the Jewish god called God and it remains highly blasphemous to critic the choices of that god

In essence the outright robbery at MOH is not only sanctioned but created by that god. We are told leaders come God. Aren’t we?

It is very disheartening, that to a typical Kenyan cartel, a covidprenuer for this context, the pandemic is an opportunity to make money

Like a vulture, death is an opportunity. Death is business. Death is money. To them, the arrival of the virus in the country was an event worth celebrating with a toast of champagne and the rising numbers is music to their ears

In darkness and without any stalemate, or postponement, the covidprenuers found a formula of sharing 249 billion shillings, with ease and this pack of hyenas include members of the Senate, those who can’t find a formula to share 316 in broad daylight

The bizarre part of it is that Kenyans participated in creating this mess by overwhelming voting for this regime, despite having a demonstrated track record of high scale corruption in it’s first term

To clear this mess, the country has a magic bullet, a single dose panacea to the problem and that’s voting in the DP, the second in command, as the president in the next election

This doesn’t anger Kenyans enough. If it did, they would’ve acted

For anyone to ride your back, you must bend. When will you stop bending?

