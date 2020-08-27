Covid-19Millionares scandal is not the first nor the last, wait for a bigger one to seal Uhuru legacy

Photo: Kapseret MP Hon Oscar Sudi has made it clear that DP Ruto has been out of government since November 2017, he is DP just on paper and thus all looting happening should be blamed on President Uhuru alone, that is where the buck stops at.

Niliskia Rais akisema tupigane na ufisadi kwa njia ya haki.Amekua akishurutisha watoto wa watu wengine ambao hawana hatia na vile sakata ya korona imeandama familia yake anaanza kuongelea "haki".Yule nduguye pia anasema tufanye "special audit". Sisi sio wakumbafu wao.#KatibaAt10 — Hon Oscar Sudi (@HonOscarSudi) August 27, 2020



By Shoka Napoleon via FB

I still hold on to this opinion, that Corruption meets the threshold for Crimes Against Humanity. A living example is in the case,where funds meant for Covid 19 mitigation were looted, presumably by people serving in the current regime, and close relatives of the first family.

Like the many corruption cases witnessed in Kenya,this one too will be swept under the carpet,just like the Goldenberg, Angloleasing,NYS1&2,Tokyo Embassy, Kimwarer and Arror dams scandals where billions were siphoned from public coffers.

The most heartless of all being the current Covid 19 funds theft. For a second,just imagine,a donor gives free masks,the same are stollen and sold to a neighbouring country and some are sold back to KEMSA, at double the market price,and still the government fails to deliver them to the vulnerable population. The end result is lack of PPE kits to health care givers,leading to exposures and endangering their lives. When a document leaked to the press,indicating embezzlement of the same funds,the president came out guns blazing,speaking in a manner to suggest that all was well at the Ministry of health, and in the management of the Covid 19 funds.

Now the lid has been lifted,the president’s very close family members have been implicated in yet another corruption deal. With this in mind,do you expect convictions from this scandal..? If ICC could see Corruption as Crime Against Humanity,such cases,where a government steals from its own poor people,could be taken over by the International Criminal Court. Corruption is akin to genocide. If people die from hunger and disease,because the government has stolen donor funds budgeted for food and medicine,then the same government is responsible for these deaths. To make matters worse,the same government,forces the same people to pay for what it stole from them! Harassment and arrests of peaceful demonstrators,demanding for the arrest of covid 19 funds thieves,only serves to fan the flames of a revolution.