Is Governor Joho Using Hon Aisha Jumwa To Test Raila Fanatical Following At The Coast?

THIS IS WHAT COULD BE COOKING!

The Rt. Hon Raila Odinga is likely to be on the 2022 presidential ballot – in fact, should he decline to vie, he’ll be forced to do so by ODM leaders.

I can confirm without any iota of doubt that Baba will not want to see William Ruto become the country’s top employee. He will use everything possible to thwart Ruto’s dream.

Now let’s get down to specifics. At some point in 2017, Governor Joho had promised the NASA lovers that he would campaign for Agwambo single-handedly. To fulfil this promise, he began his political itinerary by traversing the perceived NASA strongholds. After touring Kisumu and Nairobi, his popularity began to flourish. His war with President Uhuru and DP Ruto was also a major boost to the rise of his political star.

Factually, he was more vibrant than any other NASA principal other than Odinga. Many saw him as the senior most leader in the opposition to deputise Raila. Unfortunately, this wasn’t received well by many cronies of Jakom especially those emanating from the Luo Nyanza. They developed some morbid sense against Joho claiming that he was going away with the party(ODM). Afterwards, Joho stopped forthwith, his countrywide campaigns in favour of the flagbearer.

Now, why do I bring this forth? Joho want to vie for presidency in 2022. I think he knows his enemies too well if possible, by their first and second names. Whenever he thinks of these real enemies, he must be holding back his breath and say – “…I may be forced to wait a little longer”. But he doesn’t want to wait. He doesn’t want to take a halt in politics after his term as a governor comes to an end. Which is why, he could be exploring other avenues by mending fences with the other side. But how?

Sponsoring the voices of dissent like Aisha Jumwa (and my intel tells me that Mishi Mboko could be joining her very soon) while at the same time, taking the whole view of the crooked terrain by a powerful telescope.

Aisha is a close friend of Gov. Joho and the latter could be knowing exactly what’s is cooking in the poorly lit Kitchen. I won’t be surprised to see Joho deputising William Ruto or working with him for that matter. It will be a surprise to those who only know the superficial definitions of the term, POLITICS.

The future is luminous!

@OwitiOwayo.