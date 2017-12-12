”Why Corruption Will Not End In Kenya”- Lawyer Donald Kipkorir

Why Corruption Will Not End In Kenya, An Impediment To Our National Aspirations:

1. From the time we enter Class 1, our teachers inculcate on us the importance of good grades, and not necessarily the process …. We are never taught that hard & honest work pays …

2. From young age, we are taught to be negative tribalists … You can say what you want, but all Kenyans are negative tribalists … the argument that the youth are not tribal is Fake News … Negative tribalists will look out to vote in their own to office without regard to policy or integrity.

3. We pretend to be a Capitalist State, but we aren’t … Kenya is a primitive Hunters & Gatherers Society …. We never ask how people have made their wealth … Every person must account for every shilling they own …

4. Constitutional offices that are meant to be independent aren’t …. When Constitutional bodies are more excited like teenagers to please the Government rather than serve public good, then we are screwed!

5. In public & private offices, employment & promotion is based near solely on tribe, and not merit ….

6. In our daily lives, we are corrupt … motorists even with children on board jump traffic lights and traffic jams; Hotel waiters always bring bills that are incomplete and say they forgot to add the drink and thus steal from the employer; even in Petrol Stations, when you wash your car, the attendant tells you to pay the Manager for plain car wash but that you pay him for shampooing!

7. The President must lead by example … It is not what he says that count, but what he does … A President must never benefit from public office and his family must not …

No country has developed where corruption exists … no matter what Goverment propaganda says … Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel, etc don’t allow corruption of any kind … They have no natural resources but are advanced economies …

Corrupt countries even though endowed with natural resources can’t go anywhere, like Nigeria, Angola, DR. Congo etc … In Africa, only South Africa ( bec its Institutions work), Ethiopia & Rwanda will Succeed ….

Kenya can still decide what it wants ….