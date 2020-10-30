Coronavirus now targeting top politicians; DP Ruto must stop holding super spreader events. Kakamega county suffering!

MABEL MURULI GOVERNOR ASPIRANT KAKAMEGA COUNTY ON JUBILEE TICKET IN 2017 HAS PASSED ON DUE TO COVID

By Peter Amunga

Mabel Muruli a billionaire and a charismatic Luhya lady who has owned business in and out of Kenya has passed on this morning due to covid.

She vied to be governor of Kakamega on a Jubilee ticket but lost to Oparanya. She has had several functions in Kakamega the last three weeks planning to vie in 2022. Her donations to women groups, teachers unions, churches are unmatched in the county. Mabel has been a giver and half.

She has been on Ventilators and ICU for a week now and was at the Karen Hospital in NAIROBI.

She becomes the latest high profile leader from Kakamega county to die of covid.

A business man in Kakamega “s Amalemba Estate called Ken succumbed to covid last night. Robert Sumbi a right hand man of Gov Oparanya died yesterday due to covid. He was a minister and recently the chief of staff in Kakamega county govt.

Currently, two senior doctors from Kakamega are in ICU.

In particular, THE ENTIRE KAKAMEGA is praying for Dr.Ayisi formerly of Mukumu Hospital, PMO kakamega County and the Nrb County Secretary who is currently in ICU at the Mater Hospital.

Kolanya boys, Friends School Kamusinga and St. Luke’s Kiminini have confirmed that over 100 learners in the 3 leading schools of western are covid positive. The 3 boarding schools have been turned into isolation centers.

Kakamega County headquarters has now been closed after 57 health workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Already churches, prisons, hospitals etc are closed due to covid in Kakamega.

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has said Kakamega has so far confirmed 316 infections, adding that 155 are still in ICU, further stating that the county is in shortage of ICU experts. Available isolation centres in Kakamega County – Kakamega Referral Hospital and Likuyani – are already full. The county has since opened two other facilities – Mautuma in Lugari and Emanyala in Butere – to accommodate the rising number of patients.

“We now order law enforcement officers within the county, including police, to arrest anybody found breaking COVID-19 regulations including wearing of masks,” directed Governor Oparanya.

CONCLUSION

Kakamega county is losing more lives than what Mombasa lost when it was locked down.

