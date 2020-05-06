Coronavirus: It’s getting worse yet government is wasting time with poorly enforced measures

Photo: CS Kagwe, Gatundu MP Hon Moses Kuria and President Uhuru. Hon Kuria has accused Uhuru regime of corruption over use of COVID-19 funds and claimed government is not serious with control of the disease but an opportunity for a few to ‘eat’. He called on the government to make use of Huduma Namba to map out needy households and send them subsidy to facility an effective a lockdown.

Those expecting us to emerge from COVID19 restrictions soon are in for a rude shock.

COVID19 will be with us for long. What you should come to terms with is that normal lives wouldn’t resume soon.

Intact chances of tougher measures are more likely.

We have chosen to implement half measures that are poorly enforced. Such measures can never suppress the virus to a level where normal economic activities can resume safely.

Uganda and Rwanda got it right by going hard and early as per New Zealand model.

On our part we have wasted time with measures that can’t achieve any goals apart from buying time.

Locking down Nairobi and Mombasa early in March would have cost us less than 100 billion. Yet we have chosen to risk a KShs 10 trillion economy because of such a small amount.

Unfortunately time is running out. Even if you were to lockdown now the measures will take over two months to start having effect.

Yet today people are mentally fatigued and financially exhausted by the containment measures.

The economic devastation from a belated lockdown will be disastrous. We need to be serious in enforcing all the containment measures. We need new strategies in tackling the pandemiccs

Meanwhile:

COVID19 was in France as early as 27 December 2019

“Meanwhile an intensive care chief in the Paris region has told local media that the virus was present in France on 27 December – a month before the first cases were confirmed.

Yves Cohen told BFMTV that his team had revisited negative tests for flu and other coronaviruses on 24 patients who had been in hospital with respiratory symptoms in December and January.” BBC

By Empraim Njega via Facebook