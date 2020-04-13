Coronavirus exposing the soft underbelly of some of our beliefs, churches closed alongside bars and brothels

By Jerome Ogola

That churches/mosques and any form of worship are categorized as non essential services, and closed alongside bars and brothels, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, is an issue to ponder for every religionst

If indeed prayers were any useful, the authorities would’ve announced that we cease everything and rush to church for prayers, but apparently, sabuni ya kipande is more effective than prayers in this war

Again why would anyone pray for the epidemic to end, when death is the beginning of a journey to meet the Jewish god called God. Isn’t that contradictory? They should instead be thankful to the epidemic for facilitating their meeting with their creator

One such mujahideen told me there is time to be on earth and there will be time to be in heaven, and I asked him what’s wrong with going to a good place, earlier than scheduled

This epidemic is really exposing the soft underbelly of some of our beliefs

Anyway that’s a story for another day. Bishop Kiuna, is asking the government to pay all pastors, now that they are praying for Kenya, and they cannot earn as their market, the Sunday services remain stand suspended

I agree with this acrobat and support him. This is my position. The church is the end recipient of a tidy sum looted from the treasury each year

Politicians loot money, meant for development and provision of services and take it to church. It is far better for the government to allocate the money direct to the kirkmen, because they will still have it anyway

When that ngetaman pounces on your neck and presses it hard, that you cannot breath from your nose, and you can only breath through the exhaust, and he tells you to hand over your phone and wallet, you do so diligently, because even if you don’t hand it over, he will still take it, anyway

