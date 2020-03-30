Coronavirus curfew is a shadow of that of 1982, here is what happened then

By Gordon Opiyo

Comparing the 7pm coronaviris curfew announced by Uhuru and that of 2nd President Mzee Daniel Moi in 1982 after the attempted coup.

In 1982, the Curfew was no joke. We were in the Epi Center of the battle. We lived about 1 km from VoK, where the Airforce guys took over. And the Army guys came through Westlands.

For 2 weeks you only stepped out if you had your ID, and walked with your hands up. If you had a blue shirt, and the Army guys thought you were from the Kenya Air Force, you were sent to heaven direct.

They dug holes and wore camouflage. Some were perched on top of trees. I only stepped out under the cover of my elder Bro, Chris

It was scary. The words “Amri ya kutotoka nje” sent shivers down everyone’s spine.

I’m told the Army guys were from the killer Unit of Gilgil, where the baddest soldiers are sent to. They were tall, dark and expressionless. They killed the rebels and no one dared them. Around Museum Hill, you could see bodies of soldiers and UoN students and looters.

It was terrible.

It was war….

Nobody could argue with the ruthless soldiers. There was no Human Rights Activist. There were no lawyers waving the constitution. They told you to stay at home, you stayed at home.

You defied, they killed you. Simple.

Supreme Leader Raila Odinga was accused for masterminding the coup while Bungoma Senator Hon Moses Wetangula was counsel for the Kenya airforce soldiers who were arrested and taken through trial at the Court Martial

We are facing a similar situation. Only that people are joking around with the enemy, because they cannot see the killer.

But the silent, Unseen enemy is worse than the killer soldiers from Gilgil. The Enemy kills mercilessly if you play around with it.

Do the right thing. Stay Home. Sanitize. Avoid crowded places. Stop spreading fake news.

Avoid trouble.

If you can’t, then Police Rungu will pump some sense into your head, before the ruthless killer gets you.