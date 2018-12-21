Congratulations Dr. WILLIAM SAMOEI RUTO on your graduation (PHD)

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka Banana Peddler

My excellency Sir, on behalf of myself and that of Team-Tangatanga, I wish to seize this moment to congratulate you on your graduation as a PhD today at the University of Nairobi.

Your Excellency, buttressing a dissertation is not an easy task but you’ve finally made it despite all odds. Once more, congratulations Sir.

Sir, I have always known you as an industrious and prayerful man. As a scholar, I know you are a man of passionate convictions, ready to shape this confused nation for posterity and good governance.

Now I can confidently say with unimpeachable authority that you are the beacon of hope of our times. As a hustler, you are an icon of inspiration and a peaceful man who understands well the language of the poor.

My Excellency Sir, I have always esteemed your character and venerability. You are a man of the year because you are all encompassing. Any man with instinctual muse will agree that your decorum and disposition to the vulnerable plebeians is worth mirroring.

The fact that you are well read, astute, intelligent and all-inclusive, epitomizes the hope of Kenyans. Thank you for putting both your friends and haters in their place. With you as President, the face of leadership in this nation will change for good.

As your haters make noise and try to assassinate your character, you have decorously conducted yourself with humility. You have always proved peace in time of war. Thank you for displaying tolerance in time of divisiveness. Thank you for blazing a trail in diplomacy at this time of political argy-bargy.

As a Doctor of Philosophy, you are now equipped with a compendium of knowledge. The many traits you possess are undoubtedly in common with renowned leaders who shaped the world positively. Some of these traits include respect, humility and candor. All these are attributes of the truest litmus test of a great leader.

Sir, your moral and academic persona is a milestone in the history of our nation and an example to other leaders. You speak regularly to the conscience of all Kenyans.

Your unquenchable passion and compassion for and desire to make Kenya great, cannot go unnoticed. Have a great day ahead Sir as you graduate.

God Bless you Sir, God Bless Kenya.

[email protected]

(The writer sells Bananas in the streets of kisii Town )