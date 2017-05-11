CONFUSION and OUTRAGE Over List ODM Presented to Parliament for Nomination to EALA, MPs CRY for Hon Pareno’s Blood

ODM submitted three names instead of nine to parliament for nominations to EALA. Sources indicate that the move was an attempt to ensure NEB Chairman Hon Judy Pareno and the other two nominees are not subjected to a vote in parliament.

Legal pundits have faulted the party saying it failed to observe basic procedures as outlined in the law. The law requires to submit nine names.

ODM being the single largest political party in Parliament is entitled to three slots in Eala, Wiper has only one while Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya has none.

ODM members of parliament who lost in the just concluded party primaries have a bone to pick with Hon Pareno and some who have openly indicated they will not approve her nomination to EALA.

Deputy minority leader Hon Jakoyo Midiwo said they will not allow “few people to sit in a hotel and come up with only four names instead of the required twelve.”

In a thin veiled attack at Ms Judy Pareno who is also the chairperson of the ODM National Elections Board, Mr Midiwo said some of the four nominees presented by Opposition cannot pass the integrity test as enshrined in chapter six of the Constitution.

“Mr speaker if you allow somebody somewhere sitting in a hotel and then bring names here for the National Assembly to rubberstamp, then you are killing democracy, we do not choose, we elect,” he added.

In ordinary sense Hon Midiwo is expected to whip odm MPs to vote for Pareno and other three nominees.

Speaker Justin Muturi was overheard saying he will return the ODM list and is expecting nothing but compliance with law, ODM must submit the required 9 names from which MPs will nominate 3 to EALA.