”These Are Conditions DP Ruto Must Fulfill To Get Kikuyu Votes in 2022”-Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu

By Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu

It’s too early to discuss 2022 elections but so that I don’t look like am part of a herd let me add my PERSONAL OPINION, now that my brother Hon MK has introduced the issue.

As a Mt Kenya voter my PERSONAL vote for president will go to the person who;

1. Most clearly & dedicatedly will have committed themselves to ensuring President Kenyatta’s legacy is delivered, established & secured, and especially during this, his second term.

2. Guarantees unconditionally to all Kenyans (but of course I am biased to especially those from Mt Kenya) that we can live and work anywhere in Kenya without fear that our political choices could mean death or destruction of property to us or our loved ones.

3. Promotes national unity, cohesion and integration; and has a plan to deliver socio-political and economic development for majority of Kenyans based on merit; (and of course has shown that they respect the constitution, support democracy and understand that national interest is Supreme, in every engagement)



Essentially what am saying is that whereas I agree with Hon Moses Kuria on some things, I disagree with others. Most importantly .. in 2022 my vote will not depend on betrayal or paying debts; there’s no such thing in politics.

So my vote – and for those that I can influence – will depend on the points above. Period.

Oh … & nobody is or has ever been supported for the presidency of any country anywhere on earth, ‘unconditionally’.

But as I said, it is too early to be having conversations about 2022.

#HereToServe