Its COMPLICATED for Uhuru, UNGA still Costs more Sh.160 for millions in the VILLAGES, Subsidy is for Millers and Middle Class

By George Rachuonyo

Jubilee government must stop lying to Kenyans. The subsidy should be given to farmers and not these wealthy brokers in the name of millers and importers.

In reality, Unga still costs ordinary Kenyans more than 120/=.

The ordinary Kenyan (including myself) mills their own Unga at the posho mill. In my village, maize retails at 100/= per gorogoro and would cost another 20/= to turn into flour at the mill. We don’t even have a shop where this GOK Unga is sold in my village.

Meanwhile Hon John Mututho claims five families are behind the maize shortage in the country that resulted in higher prices and branded packs by the government.

The former Agriculture committee chairman said the families, which he did not name, were identified while he was in Parliament.

“The five are manipulating the prices of flour despite Parliament passing the Monopolies Act. It’s time the Agriculture CS took action,” he said.

Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said on Tuesday that the government had started a subsidy programme to provide Kenyans with cheap unga. Though temporary, the move comes as a relief to many Kenyans who have been affected by the high cost of living and skyrocketing prices of maize flour BUT DISCRIMINATES Millions in the villages who buy corn at shs 120 per gorogoro

Mututho asked the President to use state machinery and intelligence to unmask those behind the shortage.

“When I was in Parliament the same cartel was responsible for hoarding the commodity and later releasing it to the market at a high price,” he said.

But Mututho defended the government on the controversy surrounding the importation of maize from Mexico in a record three days.

“We have ships fully loaded with maize in Durban, South Africa, seeking a market and thus it’s possible to buy any consignment at the shortest time possible,” he said.