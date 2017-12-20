ANALYSIS: Top 2017 KCSE Students Were Not Top Of Their KCPE Class Of 2013.

By Mukurima and Renee

In the just released 2017 KCSE , tables seem to have turned especially on the top 10 KCPE students of 2013 who sat this year’s KCSE.

Well, check this comparision out out;

TOP 10 #KCPE2013 Candidates.

1.Brian Kimutai – 444

1.Otieno Akoth – 444

2.Uniter Riziki – 442

2.Boera Felix– 442

3.Koskei Kipkurui – 442

4.Emanuel Muyali – 442

5. Omondi Lydia – 441

6.Yujin Mosongo – 441

7.Dorcas Cheruiyot – 440

8.Masila Timothy – 440

9.Onyango Elizabeth – 440

10.Ndete Velma -440

4 YEARS LATER.

TOP 10 #KCSE2017 Candidates.

1. Karimi Naomi Kawira-A

2. Sharon Chepchumba -A

3. Brian Maina -A

4. Odero Donatta-A

5.Harriet Mueke -A

6.Brian Ongiri Okundi -A

7.Moraa Mong’ina -A

8.Emily Mwatate -A

9.Wanyiri Wahome -A

10.Omondi -A

Your today shouldn’t discourage your tomorrow

In 2013 KCPE, Kimutai Brian was the top boy with 444 marks. He is nowhere in 2017 KCSE. Tied with Brian that year for the top spot was Akoth Daphne. In 2017 KCSE, she ranked 57th nationally.

See, in 2013, no one talked about Shikuku Marie Khalai. She ranked 84th nationally. In 2017 KCSE, she has beaten all the candidates who ranked ahead of her by taking the 13th spot nationally. And that is the best performance by any student who was in top 100 in 2013 KCPE.

Rajiv Yusuf Ali, if we are looking at those who were in the top 50 in 2013, has something to say. 30th in KCPE nationally and 14th in KCSE.

Another sterling performance is from Odero Baxter. He was tied for 84th spot in 2013 KCPE and in 2017 KCSE he wanks 16th nationally!

Mpekethu Uniter Riziki was the 3rd best student in 2013 KCPE. In 2017, she settled for 21st place. Still a decent showing. Actually, of the top 10 KCPE candidates in 2013, she is the highest ranked in KCSE.