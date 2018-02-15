Presidents Uhuru And Maraga’s Coincidence,Paradox Left Masses Confused.

Coincidence.Paradox.

By Ng’etich Benard

HE President UMK receives the resignation of the AG Prof Githu Muigai.He announces receipt of the resignation.As he receives the same he already has a nominee for the same position.A person of no less a position.President of the Court of appeal Kihara JA.Kihara JA would be a member of JSC subsequently by virtue of his office.

At the same time,he appoints his lawyer friend Ken Ogeto to be the Solicitor General with his predecessor being “promoted” to Deputy Chief of staff in the office of the President.

At the same time the President nominates Patrick Gichohi,Prof Mugenda(A respectable lady) and Felix Koskei to the JSC.

If not a judicial day,what was it.The President of the Supreme Court proceeds to reshuffle presiding judges in various stations and divisions.Did the two presidents consult on the changes.The transfer of Odunga J was conspicuous. He is a very bold and industrious judge considered by some as antigovernment Transfers are bodacious if done after about 3 years.

Then following day,the executive Government/Jubilee does a write up criticizing the judiciary.The judiciary is not immune from civilized criticism.Jubilee accused the Judiciary of bias.

All above are said to have happened within about 24 hours.What a coincidence!