Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

CJ Maraga humiliated for strange court orders, Twitter set ablaze

CJ Maraga humiliated for strange court orders, Twitter set ablaze

Leave a Comment

Kenyans have taken to social media to condemn the recent court orders which they term as retrogressive.
In a tweet dubbed #strangecourtorders Kenyans on twitter have bashed at cj Maraga led judiciary for taking the country back.
During the recent corruption conference in Nairobi, the chief justice blamed his counterparts from the DCI and DPP for presenting loose cases.
HERE ARE SOME OF THE TWEETS:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies