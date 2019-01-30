CJ Maraga humiliated for strange court orders, Twitter set ablaze

Kenyans have taken to social media to condemn the recent court orders which they term as retrogressive.

In a tweet dubbed #strangecourtorders Kenyans on twitter have bashed at cj Maraga led judiciary for taking the country back.

During the recent corruption conference in Nairobi, the chief justice blamed his counterparts from the DCI and DPP for presenting loose cases.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE TWEETS:

This morning, 36 bloggers led by @KibetBenard_ and @PolycarpHinga, whose masters in “deep state” are known, are at it again with #StrangeCourtOrders. It is deplorable of State Agencies and State Officers to stoop this low in the guise of fighting graft. @ODPP_KE and @DCI_Kenya. https://t.co/6TvJuFvGQs — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) January 30, 2019

Whoever is sponsoring @KibetBenard_ to trend this hashtags should be shot. And the strange thing is that all Njoki Ndungu is spared. I am yet to land on at Njoki Ndugu image being massaged yet some1 bragged to me how she gave them Ugenya ruling a day earlier#StrangeCourtOrders — Lee Makwiny (@leemakwiny) January 30, 2019

#StrangeCourtOrders Since @dkmaraga divided the courts to those that serve the rich in pure harmony and that which harass the poor to get a conviction at whatever cost we have lost the rule of law! There NO justice ⚖! @orengo_james @bonifacemwangi @AdiemaAdiema @MianoJN pic.twitter.com/Zr1JRwFBNv — Tobias (@NyoikeTj) January 30, 2019