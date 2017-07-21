WHAT Chinese Dollar Billionare Told NASA Team

Jack Ma, Richest Chinese and founder of Alibaba- World’s largest e-commerce platform address at The University of Nairobi.

1. If you want to be a big company solve big problems, if you want to be small, solve small ones

2. Hire better and smarter people. Hire people who have potential to be your boss in five years time. Don’t hire people who want to be your servants.

3. Productivity is directly proportional to relationships created

4. When you see people complaining that is where opportunities are found.

5.If you have hopes, dreams and a plan you can make it without money

6.Change will not come if we await for some other time

7. To reach the top , listen to others and learn, learn, learn and never stop.

8. Jealousy and hatred is of cowards and lazy people. To be great you befriend those who are doing well.

9. Dare to be different

10.Hire more women, they care so well others

11. “When you read too many successful stories you think you will be successful, stories of failure teach you something.