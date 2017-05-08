How a NASA Supporter DEALT WITH his JUBILEE friend- This is a MUST READ, Story gone VIRAL ALREADY

There is no way A Jubilee supporter friend or not can visit my house and take Sugar, milk or Ugali…!

Yesterday, A ‘Jubilated Friend’ proud of where Kenya is Thanks to Uhuruto paid me a courtesy visit around 9am in the morning as i was waking up from my soft dream.

I prepared ‘milk tea’ & ‘Strong Tea’, i ‘glucosed’ The milk tea with Sugar and left ‘strong tea’ to salivate for it and then served my friend the Strong Tea as i enjoy my ‘Sumptous’ Milk Tea,, i did not understand why he was shocked with my Justified deed. Afraid to ask Why he was talking ‘black tea’ and myself ‘white Tea’, He stammared, “Hii Chai iko na Sukari Kweli?” & bold i responded “Iko tu kwa umbaaali kama maendeleo ya Jubilee, Sai Sukari is a good for the rich, which must be used sparingly by the poor..”,

He laughed then said, “Kuwa serious boss, I cant take this tea leta sukari..”, Then i politely responded, “How many Kgs of Sugar do you have kwako tuende ju yangu imeisha..”.. He said none and put his Agenda of the visit into the limelight, “Hata nimecome uniokole punch ntakurudishia next week..”, This is when i reminded him that the reason why i could not afford to add Sugar on his already strong tea & the reason why my lending power is below the ‘Sea level’ is because of people like him who are determined to make people like me suffer from 1st class diseases like depression which were like a ‘stone’s Soup’ among the 3rd Citizens where i belong and which his Government, which he defends with his life is determined to keep me for the next many years but i refuse after overtaxing my salary as if am the only financing SGR.

Thats when sense sinked in The Ninja’s medulla and suddenly agreed that Jubilee has done nothing but to destroy our economy but he added Raila was not the best choice because he will take away their businesses and companies. This is when i realized you cannot educate a monkey on how to dress for a wedding.

I again softly ask him, which company or business does your family from your first GrandFather to you own that you fear Raila will take away??,, His tongue and mouth had now become ‘paralytic’,, i did not stop, “How have those non- existent businesses that you claim will be taken away helped you so far? Why have you been jobless and ‘brokeful’ for years na mko na mabiashara na makampuni?”

“This year its either you are with us or you will be with us but i will nolonger hold hands with people determined to make me buy Unga from Ksh.80 to Ksh.196. Its either you change my life in the ballot and i change yours or you will be alone when mine is changed come August 8. We are tired of feeding the mentally blind and suffering for the sake of Clueless voting machines.”..He felt embarrased and as he took his last sip of the Sugarless Strong tea, i become open and told him, its lunch time and i need to prepare my Ugali so it was his democratic right to chose if he wants to salivate for it as i feast(the way am salivating for Good Governance) or he can chose to fantasise about it elsewhere as we head to the ballot…! And next time if he thinks Jubilee is still worth it with the over hiked prices of goods, he should carry his own milk, sugar & Unga when visiting the rest i will freely give.

