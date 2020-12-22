Central Kenya is playing Baba, he will cry forever after neglecting his people

By Kennedy Ondieki via fb

JAKOM REMEMBER, WE ALSO NEED FOOD

This is where we sometimes many get annoyed with you, H.E Raila Odinga and this begs the biggest question; where is our fish, cotton and sugarcane taken care of. You hold talks with Kukuyu eminent people to protect their Tea through legislation, you have created a Stabilization Fund for their crops and you have added them more Constituencies through BBI simply in the idea that they can an d hopefully will hand State Power over to you.

Ok. Let us watch and see.

I know, many people will never tell you this due to the fear of unknown but as for me, I have chosen the narrow path and I spit it off my chest.

Jakom, I think you have grown too much power thirsty that you have completely forgotten our interests as a people. Don’t place your sole interest too much ahead of all of us. You went to the handshake alone, you meet Uhuru alone and at your own time, you surprise us with everything, but still we support you in all of them.

Now that you are tirelessly pushing for Tea Bill, where is our Fish Bill, Sugarcane Bill or Cotton bill? Did you remember stabilization fund for our cotton, fish and sugarcane? Some of our constituencies are much bigger than some of their constituencies proposed for subdivision. How many did you take through for us through the initiative.

Please Baba, these people are seriously playing you and am just telling you, when they want whatever they want, they will entice you with what you want to hear, that is power. Remember what transpired in 2002 between Moi and you.

We love you but we are worried about your trends.