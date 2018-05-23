Calling Hon Kaluma to ORDER; enough of his nauseating hypocrisy and double standard

The loudest Member of Parliament from Homa Bay County on Facebook is without a shadow of doubt Homa Bay Town’s Peter Opondo Kaluma. If only the noise Kaluma makes on social media would be converted into a purposeful effort and directed toward uplifting the effective management of NG-CDF in his constituency!

Hon Opondo Kaluma spends so much time criticizing, viciously slandering and posting fantastical ravings about imaginary corruption and embezzlement of public funds by the Homa Bay County executive and county assembly. Problem is Kaluma has never produced any evidence to support his outrageous claims.

We must not forget. The people with formal oversight powers on the County, starting with the Senate, the elected Members of County Assembly, and the the Auditor General never see what egoistic Kaluma sees.

Kaluma cannot conveniently recall that when he ran and failed to win the ultimate political office – that of the Homa Bay County ODM Chair – he solicited and received the financial and moral support from the same county executive and county assembly members that he now falsely accuses of theft.

An MP’s work is not to act as campaign manager to gubernatorial candidates, yet Kaluma does not have any qualms doing that for his preferred candidate who regularly pays him to parrot driven upon perceived political rivals.

The offices and individuals Kaluma wrongly accuses are elected leaders and ODM Party members. Aside from rumour-mongering and issuing empty threats on Facebook, Kaluma has the channels through which he can direct his complaints with high chances of those accusations being exhaustively addressed.

Kaluma can also petition either the police or the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to get his grievances independently and legally addressed; that is if he can back up his baseless Facebook tripe with evidence. But no, he cannot do that.

Kaluma would rather spend endless hours on Facebook in boxing people for gossip, commenting hearsay and posting hype with zero substance. It’s enough and he must be called to order!

As a people, Homa Bay need to focus less on online incitement by idle politicians like Kaluma and put more focus on developing concrete systems that will work to generate wealth which have a long-term benefit to the all people.